Beatrice Daily Sun
Louise Goertzen
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Louise Huebert Goertzen

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. There will be no viewing, a register book will be available on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 13, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
