Lowell Dean Fahsholtz

Lowell Dean Fahsholtz, 82, of Firth, formerly of Summerfield, KS passed away on September 29, 2020 at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on May 13, 1938 outside of Linn, KS to George and Martha Fahsholtz. He married Ladonna Kay Lange on September 7, 1958 in Linn. Lowell and Donna founded Quality Homes in Summerfield, KS, turning a lumberyard into a successful home construction business. Lowell took great satisfaction from providing sturdy homes to the families who became his customers. He was grateful for his hard-working employees and proud of providing a stable business for his community. His greatest accomplishment was his family. Lowell loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and flying.

He is survived by his three children and their spouses, Bruce and Annette Fahsholtz, Scott and Linda Fahsholtz, and Lori and Greg Hardin; eight grandchildren, Wendy Fahsholtz Ruben (Matt), Kyle Fahsholtz Howell (Kyle), Brittany Hardin Sullivan (Mark), Jordan Hardin (KO), Jacey Hardin Wit (Jacob), Nicole Fahsholtz, Lauren Fahsholtz, and Brandon Fahsholtz; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janie Beikman and Nancy Monasmith (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Fahsholtz; wife Ladonna Fahsholtz who passed away on October 29, 1992.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Summerfield, Kansas. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Burial will take place in the Summerfield Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Thursday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. The family will meet and greet family and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.