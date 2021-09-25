Lowell A. Germer

Lowell A. Germer, 90 years of age, of Clatonia passed away at the Bryan/West Medical Center in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon, September 22, 2021. He was born on January 18, 1931, near Plymouth to Arnold and Leona (Essman) Germer. Lowell was baptized at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth and attended St. Paul's Grade School through the 8th grade when he became a communicate member. He was a 1948 graduate of Plymouth High School and attended the University of Nebraska Ag College for 1 year. Lowell and Glenola Wells were married on June 4, 1950, in Plymouth where they made their first home as he worked at the local elevator. In 1951, they moved to a farmstead east of Steele City and began their farming careers. During this time, they were blessed with four children, Patricia, Debra, Betty, and Nancy. In 1958, they moved south of Plymouth continuing to farm with Lowell also working for the Dempster Mill Mfg. Company in Beatrice. In 1963, they moved west of Clatonia purchasing a farm and farmstead. Here Lowell also began another career selling insurance. Lowell retired in 1993 and they moved into their new home in 2000. Lowell was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church near Clatonia, having served as a church officer, elder, choir member, school board member, usher, and grounds keeper. He also volunteered and lead devotions at the Wilber Care Center, served on the Clatonia Rural Fire Board, and was a Farmers Union member. He enjoyed hauling manure, fishing, and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife Glenola, daughters Patricia Lynne Novak of Red Oak, IA, Debra Sue (Terry) Eckles of Norfolk, Betty Lou (Russ) Schuerman and Nancy Mae (Gene) Tupa of Clatonia; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Jan Germer of Seward and Alverta Wells of Plymouth, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Leona, parents-in-law, Arthur B. and Merna Wells, stepmother Laura, brother Gordon Germer, and brother-in-law Arthur P. Wells.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday September 25, 2021, at the Zion Lutheran Church near Clatonia with the Reverend Steven Kahrs officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed at the YouTube channel for Zion Lutheran Church Clatonia. Burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The body will lie in state Friday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and in state after 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Family prayer service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the church elders in charge. Sign Lowell's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.