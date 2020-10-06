Menu
Lu Ann Outhet

Lu Ann Outhet, 65 years of age, of Liberty, passed away unexpectedly at her home on October 1, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1954 in Beatrice to Robert A. and Olive C. (Lundine) Hinman and was a graduate of Barneston High School. She had been married to Steve Outhet until he passed away in 2013. She was a member of the Liberty American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include brother Richard Hinman and wife Sheri, and sister Nancy York, all of Fairbury; and 4 nephews, 10 great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband Steve.

There will be no viewing or services at this time as cremation has taken place. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 6, 2020.
