Lucille M. Winterstein

Lucille M. Winterstein left this earth for heavenly home on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on October 2, 1930 at Bay City, MI to Emil and Helen (Walter) Bieberich. She graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary High School in Saginaw in 1948 and attended Dr. Martin Luther College in Minnesota. Lucille and William W. Winterstein were married on July 22, 1951. Lucille was a teacher in small Lutheran schools for 40 years, spending 10 of those years in Blue Hill and 10 years near Hanover. After retirement, they made their home in Beatrice and were members of the First Trinity Lutheran Church, R. Beatrice. Lucille was active with LWML and the quilt group for many years. She enjoyed putting together bulletin boards displays in the fellowship hall and making flower arrangements from her own garden for the altar. In her free time Lucille enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and watching birds in her yard.

Survivors include two daughters, Bonnie Yoder and husband Brady of Omaha, and Beth Lohse and husband Jim of Beatrice: 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William of 67 years (2018); and her sister.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the First Trinity Lutheran Church, R. Beatrice with Reverend Timothy Wagner officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery preceding the funeral. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel and not at the church. The family will greet friends from Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lucille's online guest book at view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.