Luetta Trauernicht

Luetta Trauernicht, age 92 of Wymore passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021 at Beatrice Health & Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born in rural Wymore on December 17, 1928 to George and Tena (Rickers) Henrichs. On November 4, 1951, she was united in marriage to Donald "Don" Trauernicht. She worked for Gambles for 20 years and Wymore Good Samaritan Society for over 24 years, all while working on the farm alongside her husband. She was a charter member and held committee offices for Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Happy Home Extension Club, WELCA, and PEO Chapter Q. She enjoyed working, traveling, playing cards with friends, and spending time with her family and grandkids.

Those left to mourn her passing are her son, Mark Trauernicht and wife Joelleyn of Wymore; adopted children, Al (Judy) Henrichs of Decatur, IL, Sharon Arganbright of Omaha, Jerry (Glenda) Arganbright of Kansas City, and Nancy (Ted) Cook of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Haley Trauernicht and significant other, Brandon Chunka-Butler, Dalton Trauernicht and fiancé Shelbe Darnell-Rainey, Taylor Trauernicht, Cherrish (Matt) Holland, Honnor Orlando, Jill (William) Arganbright, Jeni Arganbright and fiancé Michael Varciag, and Rachel (Dustin) Gunderson; great grandchildren, Wolzen, Miller, Lorenzo, Gianna, Avyn, Nolan, Reese, Claire, and Caleb; brother, George Henrichs, Jr. and wife Peg; sister-in-law, Margie Trauernicht; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don (2014), adopted son, Larry Argenbright, and several brothers and sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Burial of ashes will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Our Savior (St. John) Cemetery in rural Wymore. The memorial service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to Our Savior's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required at all services. Sign Luetta's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.