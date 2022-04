My condolences go out to Sharlene, Clint, Travis and the rest of the Graff family. Lyle and I had many good times together. I remember the winter when we were cutting wood on his tractor with a buzz saw attached and when we had fun and many laughs at the Salty Dog tavern. I miss that time and I will always remember those days. I am sorry that I will not be able to attend the services but I am thankful that I was able to get to know Lyle.

Hank and Mary Welker Friend September 26, 2021