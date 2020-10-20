Lynda Ann Hoffmann

Lynda Ann (L'Heureux) Hoffmann, 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Albuquerque, NM on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was surrounded, both in person and virtually, by her family. Lynda was born in Hastings on May 18, 1940 to Eugene and Erma Elizabeth (Clements) L'Heureux. She was the youngest of three children. She graduated from Cortland High School where she participated in softball, volleyball, basketball, chorus and Pep Club. She married Alvin John Schuster in 1960 and moved to Beatrice. While they later divorced, they welcomed three daughters to their family. She married Marvin Lee Hoffman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice in 1980 and they enjoyed 40 wonderful years together. Lynda enjoyed bowling and photography. She was a very talented artist and seamstress, producing many custom ceramic pieces that she shared. When her daughters were young, she sewed the majority of their wardrobes, including their wedding dresses. She and Marv enjoyed traveling across the country. The lights of Lynda's life were her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. She especially enjoyed having everyone together to celebrate the holiday.

Lynda is survived by husband, Marv Hoffmann, Albuquerque, NM (formerly of Lincoln); daughters, Sherry (Ron) Rohlfing, Albuquerque, NM, Tanya (Jeff) Hansen, Elkhorn, and Nicole (Craig) Comer, Beatrice; grandchildren, Miranda (Miles) Buckman, Albuquerque, NM, Lindsay (Travis) Uleman, Omaha, Kayla (Joe) Stava, Omaha, Morgan Rohlfing, Albuquerque, NM, and Justin (Andi) Comer, David City; great-grandchildren, Connor Buckman and Lexi Uleman; sister, LaVada (Bob) Kaufman, Las Vegas, NV and Ron (Lee) L'Heureux, Henderson, NV. She is preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Erma L'Herueux.

Due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, an in-person memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the People's City Mission in Lincoln or the Salvation Army. Cards and letters can be sent to the family at: 9022 Corona Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87122.