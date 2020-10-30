Menu
Lynn Evers

Lynn Clark Evers

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice with Pastor Chuck Bentjen and Pastor Eric Spruth-Janssen officiating. A family prayer service will be at 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the church. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. A memorial has been established to Mosaic Beatrice Campus with Vivian Schuster and Irene Busboom in charge.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
