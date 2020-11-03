Menu
Marcellin Little

Marcellin Agnes Little

Marcellin Agnes (Kalin) Little, 93, of Beatrice, passed away October 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Beatrice. She was born January 28, 1927 in a farm home near Burchard to Emil and Agnes Gyhra Kalin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Tom Walsh officiating. A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private family burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burchard. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Virginia Legion Club #367 Aux. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 3, 2020.
