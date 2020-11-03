Marcellin Agnes Little

Marcellin Agnes (Kalin) Little, 93, of Beatrice, passed away October 30, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Beatrice. She was born January 28, 1927 in a farm home near Burchard to Emil and Agnes Gyhra Kalin.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice with Father Tom Walsh officiating. A rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church. A private family burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burchard.