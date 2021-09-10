Margery Lorraine Keefover

Long-time Diller resident, Margery Lorraine Keefover, moved to her heavenly home on Sept 1, 2021 at the age of 96. In 2020, she moved to The Village Health Care Center in Broken Arrow, OK, where she was residing at the time of her passing. She was born in Hadley, MN, on February 6, 1925, to Joseph and Florence Nippert. At the age of three, the family moved to a farm near Diller. She attended Diller schools for 12 years and graduated in 1943. In 1945, Margery married John Wesley Keefover and moved to Topeka KS, until 1962 when the family moved back to Diller. She worked at Formfit for 10 years and then at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in the hospital for 17 years. She retired from there in 1989. Margery enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially sewing and macramé. She enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Arizona with family and friends. She loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Florence Nippert, husband John, siblings, Dorothy Malchow, Fern Cleaver and Willard Nippert. Margery will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her three children, Connie Trawny (Fred), Robert (Julie), and Dan (Sandy), as well as 8 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and longtime friend, Patsy Mann.

Services will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Diller. Burial in Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com