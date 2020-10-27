Marilyn J. (Schmidt) Goossen

Marilyn J. (Schmidt) Goossen, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1934 in Beatrice to Wilbert and Wilma (Wignall) Maine and was a 1952 graduate of Blue Springs High School. Marilyn and Leo Schmidt were united in marriage on June 1, 1952 until he passed away in 2004. Marilyn married William "Bill" Goossen on August 2, 2008. She had worked at Ralston Bank and at Case-IH in Omaha and had been the manager of the Beatrice Senior Center for several years. Marilyn was a member of the First Mennonite Church and former member of the PEO Chapter in Wymore. She enjoyed bowling, camping, traveling, quilting, working at the Senior Center, playing cards and games, and visiting with family and friends. Marilyn also enjoyed attending the MCC Relief Sales and collecting dish sets.

Survivors include her husband Bill; children Penny Chamberlain and husband Dan of Ocean Springs, MS, Peggy Schmidt of Beatrice, Bruce Schmidt and wife Jane of LaVista and Paula Lau and husband Bleu of Lincoln; stepchildren Michael Goossen and wife Debra of Beatrice, Robert Goossen and wife ChrisAnn of Zelienople, PA, and Andrew Goossen and wife Ann of Beatrice; 10 grandchildren; 4 stepgrandchildren; and several great- and stepgreat-grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leo Schmidt (2004); an infant daughter; 2 sisters and their spouses; and one step granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Senior Center with the funeral home in charge.