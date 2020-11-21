Marilyn Rose Saathoff

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. If you would like to watch Marilyn's funeral service livestreamed, please go to St. John Lutheran Church's website and click on the link provided. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the church sanctuary. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Monday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. Memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or Relay For Life. www.foxfuneralhome.net