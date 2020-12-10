Menu
Marjorie J. Cudney
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS

Marjorie J. Cudney

Marjorie J. Cudney, 88, Marysville, KS died Monday, December 7, 2020. Born November 16, 1932, at Marysville to John P. and Gertrude Rose (Cain) Maas. On March 23, 1957, she married Darrell Cudney.

Preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Visitation 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, December 13 at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. Masks required for visitation and all services. Mass of Christian burial 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 14 at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville. Rosary vigil 1:30 p.m. before the funeral. Burial in St. Gregory's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial fund is designated to St. Gregory's Catholic School. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway, Marysville, KS
Dec
14
Rosary
1:30p.m.
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
Marysville, KS
Dec
14
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
Marysville, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
