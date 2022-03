Marjorie Marie Mammen

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Saint John's United Church of Christ in Western with Pastor Darlene Novotny officiating. Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Bruning. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Western Fire Department and the Western American Legion in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.