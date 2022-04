Mark Wendel Clausen

Private funeral services will be held at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Jeff Collins officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.