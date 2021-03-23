Menu
Mark Yeck
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Mark A. Yeck

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. A private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Masks will be required, and social distancing observed at all services. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mark's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 23, 2021.
