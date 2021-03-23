Mark A. Yeck

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. A private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Masks will be required, and social distancing observed at all services. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Mark's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.