Mark A. Yeck

Mark A. Yeck, age 58 of Beatrice passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He was born August 1, 1962 in Beatrice to Gerald "Jerry" and Marilyn (Kostal) Yeck. He was a 1982 graduate of Southern High School in Wymore. Mark and Marie, with her girls, were united in marriage in June 16, 1990 in Omaha. Mark served 10 years in the Army National Guard, reaching the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged due to health complications. He was employed at Neapco in Beatrice for 24 years and enjoyed everyone he worked with. He had been a member of the Sesostris Shriners Tri Scat division, was an avid Husker Football fan, which included anything from watching games on TV, to attending the games with his children. He coached his grandsons' t-ball and little league basketball teams. He attended and enjoyed watching his grandchildrens' sports and activities. Mark loved fishing, dancing, listening to older country music, watching old westerns, Nebraska football, and John Deere. Most of all he loved his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

Mark is survived by his wife Marie Yeck; daughters, Molly Voorhees and husband Josh and Emily Forney and husband Chris, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Bailey (Tony) Gray, Blake Harder, Colton Reeves, Gage and Griffin Forney, and Raelyn Post, all of Beatrice; mother, Marilyn Yeck of Omaha; sister, Ranette (Darrell) Saathoff of Holmesville; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Kay) Busch, Sean (Colleen) Busch of Alliance, Colin (Tammy) Busch of Omaha; many nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold and Wilma Yeck, Stephen and Marguerite Kostal; father, Gerald "Jerry" Yeck; stepmother, Donna Yeck; father and mother-in-law, Philip and Margaret Busch; grandchildren, Gavin Forney and Ryan Post.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. A private burial of ashes will take place at a later date. The body will lie in state at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Masks will be required, and social distancing observed at all services. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge.