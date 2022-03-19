Marlin G. Kliewer

Marlin G. Kliewer, age 71 of Wymore passed away at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln on March 17, 2022. He was born on August 28, 1950 in Aurora to Albert and Mary (Mierau) Kliewer. He was a 1968 graduate of Henderson High School and went on to graduate from Hastings Community College. On March 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mickey Stairs. Marlin worked as a field supervisor for FEMA. He was a founding member of the Stockham Community Church and currently was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ. He served on boards in several organizations including the Hamilton County Commissioners and Stockham Jaycees. He was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed playing pitch, fishing, watching sports, and hosting family BBQs. His grandchildren were everything to him and he loved spending time with them and watching them in their activities.

Survivors include his wife Mickey Kliewer of Wymore; daughters, Sarah (Jason) Cerny, Rebecca (Clayton) Lundstedt, Amanda (Adam) Goertzen, and Stephanie (Aaron) Mason; grandchildren, Timothy and Thomas Cerny, Daniel (fiancé Kylee Corter), Josh (Mariah), Levi, Aaron, and Isaac Lundstedt, Samantha, Andrew, Nathan and Jeremiah Goertzen, and Collin and Evan Mason; great-grandson, Gideon Lundstedt; sisters, Diane (Lonnie) Salmon, Linette (Murray) Jones, and Carol (David) Holl; brothers, Orin (Janet) Kliewer and Berdon (Vivian) Kliewer; brothers-in-law, Doug (Karen) Tessman and Richard (Cheryl) Heftie; sister-in-law, Helen Kliewer; several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Dale Heftie; sisters Arlys Heftie and Olene Tessman; and brother, Roy Kliewer.

A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt and Murray Jones officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 12:45 p.m. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established with the Wymore Church of Christ to be designated for youth to go to camp and learn about Jesus. Sign Marlin's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.