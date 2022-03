Marlowe Dill Huber

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Community Church in Hebron. Officiant Pastor Steve Speichinger. Visitation Friday, February 26, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kroll Funeral Home Hebron. Casket bearers will be the grandsons. Burial will be in Hebron City Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family, condolences may be left at www.kroll.com