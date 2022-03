Marlowe Dill Huber

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Community Church in Hebron. Officiant Pastor Steve Speichinger. Casket bearers will be the grandsons. Burial will be in Hebron City Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family, condolences may be left at www.kroll.com