Marvel Jean Hausman

Marvel Jean Hausman, 94, of Lincoln passed away on September 18, 2021. Born August 4, 1927, to Merlin and Vera (Murray) Ball in Beatrice. Marvel worked as a bookkeeper in the engineering office for the city of Beatrice, as well as bookkeeper for Mosiman's clothing store. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice from 1946 until 2014; she then became a member of Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was a big fan of Glenn Miller.

Family members include her daughters, Cindy Knight of Lincoln, Shelley (Jayme) Malone of Lincoln; grandchildren Marci (Chris) DeAmbrose and Ryan (Janice) Malone, both of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Ciaran, Lilly, Declan and Liam DeAmbrose, and Logan, Wyatt, and Addie Malone; sister-in-law JoAnn Hausman of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvel is preceded in death by her husband Glenn.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 23 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice at 1:15 p.m. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 22 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with family greeting friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed Southwood Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.