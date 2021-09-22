Menu
Marvel Jean Hausman
Marvel Jean Hausman

Marvel Jean Hausman, 94, of Lincoln passed away on September 18, 2021. Born August 4, 1927, to Merlin and Vera (Murray) Ball in Beatrice. Marvel worked as a bookkeeper in the engineering office for the city of Beatrice, as well as bookkeeper for Mosiman's clothing store. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beatrice from 1946 until 2014; she then became a member of Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln. She was a big fan of Glenn Miller.

Family members include her daughters, Cindy Knight of Lincoln, Shelley (Jayme) Malone of Lincoln; grandchildren Marci (Chris) DeAmbrose and Ryan (Janice) Malone, both of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Ciaran, Lilly, Declan and Liam DeAmbrose, and Logan, Wyatt, and Addie Malone; sister-in-law JoAnn Hausman of Omaha; and numerous nieces and nephews. Marvel is preceded in death by her husband Glenn.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 23 at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice at 1:15 p.m. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 22 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive with family greeting friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed Southwood Lutheran Church. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel
3950 Hohensee Drive, NE
Sep
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Southwood Lutheran Church
4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., NE
Sep
23
Interment
1:15p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Beatrice, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was a pleasure to take care of Marvel at OCR. Prayers to the family!
Ashley Eden
Other
October 2, 2021
To Shelley, Jayme, and family.... So sorry for the loss of your mom, we are thinking of you.
Steve and Glenda O.
September 22, 2021
Our prayer go out to family and friends, she will be missed, you are now back with Glenn. Alot of good talks over the fence while you worked in the garden, and .e walking my Brittney i would have to stop an let them Love him up.
James Miller
Family
September 22, 2021
Our prayer are with the family, friend, many a talk across the fence,watching her work in her garden. I would walk my springer in the evening i would have to stop and let her get petted and loved up, she is in a better place now. Rest in Piece Marvel.
Jim&Alice Miller
Other
September 22, 2021
