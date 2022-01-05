Marvin D. Wiens

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery of rural Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net