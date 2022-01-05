Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marvin D. Wiens
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Marvin D. Wiens

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the church on Saturday. If you would like to watch the funeral service online, you can go to Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at the First Mennonite Church Cemetery of rural Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
6
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
15
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
online
Christ Community Church's website and click on the Sermon tab provided, NE
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church
Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Marilyn and family, Thinking of you during this time with love and prayers. Joane Jones
Joane M. Jones
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results