Mary Jane Harney

Mary Jane Harney, age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Memorial Community Care in Aurora. Mary Jane was born April 18, 1930 to Mary (Harding) and Herman Siems, in Pickrell. She graduated from Beatrice High School, Beatrice. She attended the University of Colorado, graduating high honors with Bachelor and Master degrees in Education and Music Education. After graduation, she taught five years in the Denver Public Schools. On June 23, 1956, Mary Jane and Don Harney were married and their union lasted over 60 years until Don's passing on January 10, 2017. Together they developed a farm northwest of Marquette. Mary Jane was a member of the Westside Covenant Church in Aurora where she was organist and assistant organist for more than fifty years. Through the years, she served in various capacities as Director of Vacation Bible School, Sunday School Superintendent, taught classes for pre-school to adult, served on the Church Board and Boards of Christian Education, Covenant Women Ministries, Young and Heart, and the Midwest Covenant Home Board. In addition, she was a member of the Hamilton Manor Auxiliary, helping residents with bingo and playing piano for the Rhythm Band. There was nary a musical instrument that Mary Jane couldn't pick up and play.

Mary Jane is survived by two sons Daryl and wife Lesley of Grand Island, Thomas of Lincoln; two daughters Diane and husband Bruce King of Council Bluffs, IA and Danielle and husband Fouad Shar of Madison, AL; granddaughter, Dr Jennifer Harney and husband Clayton Dirkschneider of Aurora; great-grandchildren, Jayonna, Bryson, and Brynleigh Harney, Farrah Shar, Finn and Milo Dirkschneider. Mary Jane was proceeded in death by her parents and husband.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16th, at Westside Covenant Church, Aurora, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Inurnment will be a private family service at the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Covenant Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.