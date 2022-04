Mary Jane Harney

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16th, at Westside Covenant Church, Aurora, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Karl Larson will officiate. Inurnment will be a private family service at the Aurora Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Covenant Church. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.