MaryAnn Irene Luedders

MaryAnn Irene Luedders, 88, Beatrice, was peacefully delivered into the hands of God on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Whispering Winds Assisted Living in Beatrice. She was born June 24, 1932 in Bremen, KS. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1950. MaryAnn married Elmer Luedders November 26, 1953, they lived and farmed near Bremen, KS until moving to Beatrice in 1998. She was a past member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Bremen. MaryAnn was an avid gardener, seamstress, and drove the school bus. MaryAnn was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice, where she was a Sunday school teacher, ladies aid, Dorcas, quilted, LWML, sang in the church choir, and member of the Senior Center Singers.

Survivors include her children, Andrea Haugsness and husband, Mike of North Richland Hills, TX, Sharon Rupprecht and husband, Gary of Odell, Sandra Griffis and husband, Bill of Centennial, CO, Bradley Luedders of Wamego, KS, Jeff Luedders and wife, Ayreann of Bentonville, AR, Chris Luedders of Fremont, CA, and Tony Luedders; grandchildren, Jason Lange and wife, Debbie of Temple, TX, Jeni O'Neill and husband, John of Keller, TX, Denise Moss and husband, Eddie of Round Rock, TX, Stephanie Riches and husband, Gavin of Timnath, CO, Craig Rupprecht and wife, Meagan of Lincoln, Ben Griffis of Denver, CO, Julie Nicholson and husband Keith of Fishers, IN, Mishann and Dakota Luedders of Farmington, AR, Shaylee Luedders of Bentonville, AR, step-grandsons, Kyle Haugsness and wife, Karri of Aurora, CO, and Jason Haugsness and special friend, Jessica Morgan of McKinney, TX; great-grandchildren, Julianna and Andrew Lange, Levi and Jake Moss, Ewan and Remy O'Neill, Emily and Mitchell Haugsness, Ava and Ryleigh Rupprecht, Kyson, Harlem and Bronx Nicholson, and Tegan and Will Riches; sisters, Eleanor Schaefer of Marysville, KS and Chris Dellinger and husband Dennis of Marysville, OH; brother, Lester Schaefer of Greenleaf, KS; sister-in-law, Pat Luedders; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Lester and Martha (Schotte) Schaefer; husband Elmer; grandson, Zachary Luedders; brothers and sisters, Eldred & Verena Schaefer, Laverna Schaefer, Selma & Cliff Osborn, Ester & Ernie Tiedge, Lillie & Bill Harries, Wilmer Luedders, Virgil Luedders and Arnold & Verna Luedders.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Bremen, KS. The body will lie in state at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice, Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends Saturday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and then at the church one-hour preceding services. Memorials are established to the Orphan Grain Train or the Lutheran Hour radio ministry with the mortuary in charge. A register book is also available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com for messages of condolence. Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.