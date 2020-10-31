MaryAnn Irene Luedders

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Bremen, KS. The body will lie in state at Harman-Wright Mortuary, Beatrice, Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends Saturday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and then at the church one-hour preceding services. Memorials are established to the Orphan Grain Train or the Lutheran Hour radio ministry with the mortuary in charge. A register book is also available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com for messages of condolence.