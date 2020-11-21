Matthew P. Tapee

Matthew P. Tapee, 62 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Friday morning, November 20, 2020. He was born on February 27, 1958 in Beatrice to Robert "Bob" and Barbara (Crosby) Tapee and attended Beatrice Public Schools. He had been a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice.

Survivors include his father Bob Tapee of Beatrice; siblings Steven (Ann) Tapee, David Tapee, Patrick (Shell) Tapee, Cindy (Dale) Evers, Bobbie Jo Hudson, Becky Tapee, Sara (Randy) Keuten, Patricia (Mark) Moody, and Karen Rehm; and special friend Karen Hansen. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Tapee (2012) and sister Chris Koespel.

Private graveside services will be held on Tuesday afternoon, November 24, 2020 at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Beatrice. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Matt's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.