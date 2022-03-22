Michael R. Friesen Sr.

Michael R. Friesen Sr., 49 years of age, passed away near DeWitt on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on December 30, 1972 in Omaha. Michael graduated from Tri County High School in 1992 and later received a machinist associates degree from SCC- Milford. Michael and Jamie Shaw were married on February 24, 1996. He was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed cooking, grilling, fixing and driving motorcycles and muscle cars, target shooting and heavy metal music. His favorite car was a 1970 AMC Javelin. He was a cat lover and really enjoyed his cats Seraphim, Cheeto, Galaxy, Salvie and Freddie Bear. Michael especially enjoyed and cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie; mother Sharyl Friesen of DeWitt; sons Michael Friesen Jr, Alec Friesen, and Aden Friesen, all of DeWitt; brothers Scott Friesen of DeWitt, Brian (Tammy) Friesen of Beatrice, and Matthew (Meighen) Friesen of Bellevue; and several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Dale (February 2022); and mother-in-law Mary Shaw; and his most cherished cat Mitty Kitty.

Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Salvation Army Community Center, 7th and Market Streets in Beatrice. The family requests casual dress for the service. Visitation will be held at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 1:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Michael's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.