Michael Friesen
FUNERAL HOME
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE

Michael R. Friesen Sr.

Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Salvation Army Community Center, 7th and Market Streets in Beatrice. The family requests casual dress for the service. Visitation will be held at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 1:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Michael's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 24, 2022.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
So sorry for your loss, sending prayers.
Terrin Perdew
March 23, 2022
