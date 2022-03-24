Michael R. Friesen Sr.

Celebration of Life service and reception will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Salvation Army Community Center, 7th and Market Streets in Beatrice. The family requests casual dress for the service. Visitation will be held at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 1:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Michael's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.