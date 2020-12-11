Menu
Michael L. Oliver
1966 - 2020
Michael L. Oliver

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 12th, 2020 at the Beatrice City Auditorium with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Procession following the service to the Beatrice Veterans Club for full Police Honors. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 11th, 2020 with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Harman-Wright Mortuary for the family's choice. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com


Zach McDermott
January 19, 2021
