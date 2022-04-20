Myrna Ruth Wingrove

Myrna Ruth Van Vleet Wingrove, 82 went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 14, 2022 with her family by her side in Meadowlakes, TX. Myrna was born February 6, 1940, in Halstead, KS to Nathan and Leona Van Vleet. She graduated from Larned High School, Larned, KS in 1958. Myrna met her husband Eddie C. (Pete) Wingrove in Amarillo, TX and married in 1960. Together they had three children all born and raised in Amarillo. The family lived in Texas the majority of their lives and also Nebraska and California where they made many friends. From her youth, she wanted to be a nurse and help others. Myrna graduated from Northwest Texas Hospital School of Nursing in Amarillo, TX in 1961. She was on the first open heart transplant team in 1964 at Northwest and was a successful surgical RN working the majority of her career in Amarillo. The family moved to Beatrice in 1976 where Myrna was the Registered Nurse at the Gage County Family Medical Clinic. She also worked as the Infection Control Nurse at Beatrice Community Hospital for several years. Myrna had a passion for serving others and helping those in need. After working for many years at GRACE (Grapevine Relief & Community Exchange) in Grapevine, TX, Myrna and Pete retired to Marble Falls, TX in 1999, where they were active in their church and spent time with family and friends. Myrna was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Marble Falls, TX. She devoted much of her time to working with and helping others through First Baptist Church's Benevolence program, Marble Falls Food Pantry and The Library Thrift Store in Burnet, TX. Serving Jesus and giving Him the praise and glory in all things was her mission in life.

Myrna is survived by her husband of 61 years, Eddie C. (Pete) Wingrove; two daughters, Sherri Wingrove of Meadowlakes, TX, Lorri Fossler and husband Johnny of Beatrice; son, Craig Wingrove and wife Jill of Austin, TX; brother, Les Brown and wife Nancy and nephew Scott Brown and wife Linda, all of Amarillo, TX; nine grandchildren Tyler Trauernicht of Platte City, MO, Drew Fossler of Beatrice, Dane Fossler and wife Bailey of Beatrice, Daleigh Ivey and husband Phillip of Beatrice, Colton Wingrove, Garrett Wingrove, Sarah Katherine Wingrove, all of Baton Rouge, LA, Cassidy Stevenson and Kendall Stevenson of Austin, TX and six great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan's Purse. At Myrna's request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.