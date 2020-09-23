Menu
Nicole Applegarth

Nicole "Nicki" L. Applegarth

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the DeWitt United Methodist Church with Reverend Lori Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Nicki's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
