Nicole "Nicki" L. Applegarth

Nicole "Nicki" L. Applegarth, 50 years of age, of York passed away in York surrounded by her family on Friday evening, September 18, 2020. She was born on April 19, 1970 at Crete to Raymond and Barbara (Nelson) Kinghorn and was a 1988 graduate of Tri County High School. Nicki and Doug Applegarth were married on December 3, 1988. She had been employed at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and American Tool/Quick Grip from 1990-1998 when she was forced to retire due to her health. They moved to York in 2008. Nicki had attended the York Methodist Church and the DeWitt United Methodist Church. Nicole enjoyed crossword puzzles, and spending time with her family and her dogs.

Survivors include her husband Doug of York; children Shanden Applegarth and wife Keri of York, and Sheali Tonniges and husband Nick of York; grandchildren Waylon, Wyleigh, Wrenna Applegarth with another granddaughter awaiting arrival, and Reihlynne Tonniges; step-mother Judy Kinghorn of Fairbury; siblings Mel Wolbert and husband Scott of Beatrice, and Shelley Storovich and husband Michael of California City, CA; brother in law Tom Casteel of DeWitt; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Nicki was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Deb Casteel.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the DeWitt United Methodist Church with Reverend Lori Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. The body will lie in state from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Nicki's online guestbook and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Venrick-Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in DeWitt.