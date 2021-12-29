Norma L. Stone Beekman

Norma L. Stone Beekman, 87, of Beatrice, died Monday, December 27, 2021 at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born on March 8, 1934 at the Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to Leland and Maxine (Weaver) Stone. She attended school in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School. Norma was baptized at the First Christian Church in Beatrice in 1948. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Mina #6, and had been a Noble Grand at the Lodge. She belonged to the Beatrice Eagles Auxiliary and helped with bingo and luncheons. She also helped at the Red Cross Bloodmobile and volunteered at the Beatrice Community Hospital immunization clinic for children. She was married to Vernon Mulanax in 1953 and blessed with two daughters, Debbie and Linda. In February 1975, she married Fred Beekman and moved back to Beatrice from Blue Springs. She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, crafts and working on stained glass.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Beekman of Beatrice; two daughters, Deb (R.D) Arnold of St. Louis, MO, and Linda (Jeff) DeBoer of Cortland; her beloved grandchildren, Brooke Arnold Van Anne of St. Louis, MO, Laci Arnold of Lincoln, Jamie DeBoer of Lincoln, and Kelly DeBoer of Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren, Braxton Arnold of Lincoln and Dax and Ayla Van Anne of St. Louis, MO; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Maxine Stone; grandparents, Donald N. and Charlotte Weaver, and John and Maude Stone; sisters, Judy Frerichs in 1994 and Deanna Boston in 2008; an infant sister, Charlotte Stone; uncles, Joe Weaver, Jack Weaver, and Harold Marvin Stone; aunt, Olive Weaver Marx; nephews, Jeff Frerichs and Rick Frerichs.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or services at this time. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice at a later date. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.