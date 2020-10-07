Menu
Norma R. Huntington

Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Blue Springs Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Koterba officiating. The body will lie in state Wednesday from noon-8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Please wear masks to the public events listed. A memorial has been established to St. Peter's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Norma's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
