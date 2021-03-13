Orma Jean Hahn

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 11668 W Hwy 4, Beatrice, with Pastor Timothy W. Wagner officiating. A livestream of the service is available on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the First Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Masks are a personal preference and social distancing can be observed with additional seating at the school. A prayer service for the immediate family will be held at 9:45 A.M. in the conference room at the school. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net