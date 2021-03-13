Menu
Orma Hahn
Orma Jean Hahn

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 11668 W Hwy 4, Beatrice, with Pastor Timothy W. Wagner officiating. A livestream of the service is available on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the First Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Masks are a personal preference and social distancing can be observed with additional seating at the school. A prayer service for the immediate family will be held at 9:45 A.M. in the conference room at the school. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Mar
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
First Trinity Lutheran Church
11668 W Hwy 4, Beatrice, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will all miss Orma so much! She was a great lady and we enjoyed her humor and laughter! You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Trudy Spicer
March 14, 2021
so sorry for your loss. she was such a fun and sweet lady.
monte l lofing
March 14, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about your mother, Carol. She was a very sweet lady and always had a smile on her face whenever I saw her. My prayers are with you and also your brother & sisters during this time of loss.
Cathy Metcalf
March 14, 2021
I am so very sorry for the loss of your sweet Mother Jane. Praying for comfort for you and your entire family during this very difficult time.
Vickie Williamson
March 12, 2021
