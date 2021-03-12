Orma Jean Hahn

Orma Jean Hahn, 91, of Beatrice, formerly of Plymouth, died Wednesday night, March 10, 2021 at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on May 7, 1929 at rural Diller and graduated from Diller High School. She attended the National Business Institute in Lincoln. On December 1, 1956, she married Arthur Hahn in Wymore. They farmed in the DeWitt area until moving into Plymouth in 1993. In 2017, she moved to the Kensington in Beatrice. She worked at Formfit until its closing and then at Swingsters for many years. She was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid at the church, and Monthly Minglers Extension Club. She enjoyed landscape painting, gardening, raising flowers, and canning.

Survivors include her children, Carol Hahn of Lincoln, Jane (Randy) Bartlett of DeWitt, James (Robin) Hahn of DeWitt, Ruth (Mike) Herman of DeWitt and Nancy (Mark) Simnitt of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and another due very soon; sister, Elaine Champ of Beatrice; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Anna Thieman Champ; her husband, Arthur, who died on October 23, 2004; sister, Idola Champ; two brothers, Delmar and Marion "Pete" Champ; sisters-in-law, Lucile Hahn, Verna Hahn, and Ruby (Lou) Knuppel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 11668 W Hwy 4, Beatrice, with Pastor Timothy W. Wagner officiating. A livestream of the service is available on the church's Facebook page. Burial will be at the First Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Masks are a personal preference and social distancing can be observed with additional seating at the school. A prayer service for the immediate family will be held at 9:45 A.M. in the conference room at the school. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.