Patrick K. Scott, 60, of Beatrice, died unexpectedly Saturday night, October 17, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on April 26, 1960 at Auburn. He attended grade school in Auburn before his family moved to Beatrice in 1969 where he continued his education. He worked for Stevens Construction and Schwisow Construction doing concrete work and spent the last eight years at Landoll Corp. in Marysville, KS. On July 6, 1998, he married Denise Ebke in Beatrice. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, mushroom hunting, NASCAR, the Huskers, and being outdoors. He especially liked friends and family gatherings.

Survivors include his wife, Denise Scott of Beatrice; son, Zachary Scott; daughter, Candace Barton and son-in-law, Billy Barnes; mother, Lorraine Scott; sister, Dianna Knoop; brother, Doyle (Pam) Scott; brother-in-law, Chad Ebke; sisters-in-law, Lori (Tom) Adams, Kari (Jim) McCarty, and Susan (Patrick) Grace; nieces, Samantha (Jonathan) Berry, Shawna Knoop, Samantha (Cordell) Depew, Shyanne Adams, Haylee Ebke, and Lacie Scott; nephews, Casey (Kimberly) Scott, Tyson (Emily) Adams, Tim Holle, Kody (Ashley) Holle, Ben Grace, and Aiden Grace; several great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Scott; parents-in-law, Orville and Phyllis Ebke; and his grandparents.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A register book will be available for signatures at Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.