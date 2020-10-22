Paul F. Niemeyer

Paul F. Niemeyer, 77 years of age, of R. DeWitt passed away at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1943 at Beatrice to Fred W. and LaVerna C. (Deeke) Niemeyer. Paul attended Prairie Star Country School and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1961. Paul served his country in the United States Marines from November 1962 until March 1963 and then served several years in the reserves. He and Carol Hagerman were married on December 27, 1964. Paul was a dairy farmer for 32 years, and then was employed at Ratigan-Schottler Manufacturing in Beatrice for 23 ½ years. Paul was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran (Soap Creek) Church and had been past chairman and vice chairman and member of the Senior Choir. He made furniture for the church including the sound system cabinet and several chairs. Paul had been involved in 4-H, had showed cattle, and enjoyed his cattle and following politics.

Survivors include wife Carol; children Mary (Todd) Roehrs of Hampton, John (Lorri) Niemeyer of Cortland, and Mark (Christine) Niemeyer of Hastings; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Ruth (Kenneth) Majors of Lincoln; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the St. Paul Lutheran (Soap Creek) Church with Reverend Rick Johnson officiating. Interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from noon-8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 5-8:00 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Larry Henke and Richard Roy in charge.