Paul F. Niemeyer

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the St. Paul Lutheran (Soap Creek) Church with Reverend Rick Johnson officiating. The church will livestream the services on their facebook page. Interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Wearing masks is recommended at all public events and social distancing will be followed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Larry Henke and Richard Roy in charge. Sign Paul's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.