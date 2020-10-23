Menu
Paul Niemeyer

Paul F. Niemeyer

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the St. Paul Lutheran (Soap Creek) Church with Reverend Rick Johnson officiating. The church will livestream the services on their facebook page. Interment in the church cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. Wearing masks is recommended at all public events and social distancing will be followed. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Larry Henke and Richard Roy in charge. Sign Paul's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
23
Lying in State
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
The church
Oct
23
Prayer Service
10:15a.m. - 10:30a.m.
The church
Oct
23
Service
10:30a.m.
The church will livestream the services on their facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
Carol & family- So sorry for your loss & so thankful that you stopped to visit us & Dad in Florida last February. It was great to see you both & it was a fun afternoon. May all your memories comfort you now. Greg & Candace Heindryckx
Candace Heindryckx
October 22, 2020
so sorry for your loss he was a good man happy to work with Paul for over 8 years
Larry and Teresa Workman
October 21, 2020
paul was such a warm and friendly person----i am very priviledged that i got to know him and carol---he will be remembered---prayers go out to him and his family
judy vergith treichel
October 21, 2020