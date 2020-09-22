Pauline M. Ruigh

Pauline M. Ruigh, 91 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at The Monarch in Lincoln Friday morning, September 18, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1929 at Vesta to Gilman and Nora (Hill) Haley. Pauline grew up at Odell and was a 1946 graduate of Odell High School. She taught at various country schools in Nebraska for 5 years before she and Paul W. Ruigh were married on June 29, 1951 in Odell. She had also been a Life Skills Instructor at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for over 15 years. Pauline had lived in Guernsey, WY and Coolidge, AZ from 1996 until moving back to Beatrice in 2006. She was a member of the Christ Community Church in Beatrice and had served as a greeter. Pauline enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, flowers and walking, and was especially known as a great cook and a very supportive mother for her three sons and their families.

Survivors include her sons James Ruigh and wife Susan of Lincoln, Kent Ruigh of Denver, and Michael Ruigh and wife Barbara of Wahoo; grandson David Ruigh and his fiancé Alison Carden of Kansas City, MO; step-granddaughter Mary Pockrandt of Valley; sister in law Dorothy Rockemann of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul W. Ruigh (2012); and 9 brothers and sisters including her twin sister Maxine.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. The service will also be livestreamed from a link found on the church website. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-8:00 p.m., and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Thursday. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Pauline's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.