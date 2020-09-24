Menu
Pauline M. Ruigh
Pauline M. Ruigh Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. The service will also be livestreamed from a link found on the church website. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Thursday. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Pauline's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 24, 2020.
