Perry Dale Kujath

Perry Dale Kujath, 52, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1968. He lived at home and grew up in the Beatrice area. He attended special education classes at ESU 5 in Beatrice and at Martin Luther Home/Mosaic. He currently attended the Friends Learning Center. He enjoyed music, car rides, his friends at Friends Learning Center, watching All In The Family, Archie Bunker, and the Cartoon Network.

Survivors include his mother, Carol Kujath and friend, Tracy Crawford of Beatrice; sister, Candace McPheron of Beatrice; nephews, Nicholas (Dawn) McPheron of Omaha, Hunter McPheron of Adams, and Waylon McPheron of Beatrice; niece, Timary (Jerod) Vetrovsky of Adams; great-nephews and great-nieces, Marjorie "Rorie" and Ari McPheron, Taylan, Hudson, Tenley, and Jax Vetrovsky; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Kujath (1992); grandparents, Melvin and Valda Melander, and Edward and Doris Kujath; and nephew, Zachary McPheron (1989).

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. People are encouraged to attend the committal service at the cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. instead of the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.