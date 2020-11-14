Menu
Perry Kujath

Perry Dale Kujath

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. People are encouraged to attend the committal service at the cemetery at approximately 2:30 p.m. instead of the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. Memorials are designated to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home
1116 N 19Th St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
17
Committal
2:30p.m.
Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home
Christine Zabokrtsky
November 14, 2020