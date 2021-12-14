Phyllis J. Finkner

Phyllis J. Finkner, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. Phyllis Jeanne (Hefti) Finkner was born on January 31, 1927, to Robert J. Hefti Sr. and Ethel A. "Allie" (Young) Hefti in Adams, the youngest of five children.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Minden United Methodist Church, 340 N Newell Ave, Minden, with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Minden United Methodist Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice.