Phyllis J. Finkner
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
336 N. Nebraska Ave.
Minden, NE

Phyllis J. Finkner

Phyllis J. Finkner, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Central Nebraska Veteran's Home in Kearney. Phyllis Jeanne (Hefti) Finkner was born on January 31, 1927, to Robert J. Hefti Sr. and Ethel A. "Allie" (Young) Hefti in Adams, the youngest of five children.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Minden United Methodist Church, 340 N Newell Ave, Minden, with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Minden United Methodist Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Minden United Methodist Church
340 N. Newell Ave, Minden, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Craig Funeral Home - Minden
