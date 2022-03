Phyllis J. Finkner

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Minden United Methodist Church, 340 N Newell Ave, Minden, with Rev. Peter Choi officiating. The service will be live streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Minden United Methodist Church, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements. Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.