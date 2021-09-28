Phyllis J. Wasserman

Phyllis J. (Rempel) Wasserman, 81 years of age, of Fairbury passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury. She was born on January 31, 1940 in Fairbury to John and Edrie (Flagle) Rempel. Phyllis graduated from Fairbury High School in 1958. She married Virgil Wasserman on June 8, 1958 in Fairbury. Virgil and Phyllis owned and operated Wasserman Trucking where Phyllis did the bookkeeping. She especially enjoyed working with Dee Nicholson doing taxes and ended her working career as a Para at Fairbury Public Schools. Phyllis was a life member of First Baptist Church in Fairbury where she served in many capacities and was a board member at Parkview Manor. She was known as a great seamstress and very kindhearted woman who loved helping people in any way. Phyllis also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending any event they were involved with.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Virgil; sons, Mark and wife Cathie of Beatrice, Bruce and wife Denise of Fairbury; daughter, Mary Wilson and husband Steve of Wymore; grandchildren, Shawn Ebeling and wife Alicia, Eric Ebeling and significant other Nichole White, Angie Allen and husband Nick, Brendon Stigge and wife Jacklyn, Adam Wasserman, Craig Wiedergreen and wife Mandy, Jessica Johnson and husband Alex, William Wilson and wife Sue; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cole and Lily Ebeling, Zach, Nolan and Olivia White, Leiah and Dakota Allen, Callen Stigge, Kaaden, Serenity and Anaya Wiedergreen, Carl and Wayne Johnson, Shane Wilson; great-great-granddaughter, Luci; sister, Colleen Detter and husband Jim of Papillion; sisters-in-law, Janie Rempel of Bloomington, IL, Gail Rempel of Ashland, Denise Hoffman of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wayne, Les and Larry; sister-in-law, Carol Saathoff and husband Harlan; and brother-in-law, Jim Hoffman.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Fairbury with Pastor Kyle Bendorf officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Fairbury Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Fairbury. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.