Rachel Niemeier
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Rachel F. Niemeier

Rachel F. Niemeier, 80, of Fairbury, passed away March 24, 2021 in Fairbury. She was born February 18, 1941 to Norman & Bertha (Schuerman) Grummert in Beatrice.

Services will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Visitation will be Saturday 4 – 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Masks are required. Memorials will go to the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
